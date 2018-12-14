CBRE named leasing agent at 100 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich

CBRE has been named the exclusive leasing agent for 100 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

Consisting of two interconnected, multitenant office towers spanning approximately 155,000 square feet, along with two standalone boutique buildings. The main structure has 45,000 square feet of available office space, including two full 15,000-square-foot contiguous floors. Steven Greenbush of CBRE will be in charge of the leasing assignment, and current tenants at the property include JP Morgan, AXA, Alinda Capital and Strategic Value Partners.

The property is owned by Boston-based Rockpoint Group, which acquired it last month in a $130 million transaction. This is Rockpoint Group’s first property in Fairfield County.