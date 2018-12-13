Resorts World Catskills prepares new hotel, second restaurant

Resorts World Catskills, the Las Vegas-style Sullivan County casino, is preparing to open its latest restaurant and hotel.

Dos Gatos, described as an upscale cantina-style eatery, will open at the end of the month next to the lobby of The Alder, a new 101-room hotel also set to open at the Monticello resort before the end of the year.

The hotel and restaurant are part of the The Alder hospitality complex, the second phase

for the billion-dollar casino and resort. The main hotel and casino opened in February, which included Cellaio, an Italian inspired steakhouse by chef Scott Conant. Next year, the resort will expand with the planned opening of The Kartrite Hotel and Indoor Waterpark and a Rees Jones-redesigned golf course.

Dos Gatos will occupy 3,100 square feet of the Alder, with 100 seats. The restaurant will also feature outdoor space with additional tables when weather allows.

The Alder hotel will also feature the only Topgolf Swing Suite in New York, a high-end golf simulator placed within a 350-square-foot suite. The developer of the casino is Empire Resorts Inc., which also owns and operates the Monticello Casino and Raceway a few miles from the Resorts World campus.