HomeServe USA buys Ohio HVAC service provider

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of residential service plans, repair and installation services, has acquired Geisel Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Inc. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1935, Geisel is based in Elyria, Ohio, and provides service, and installation of HVAC equipment and plumbing systems for homes throughout northern Ohio. HomeServe has been part of the greater Cleveland area since 2006 and serves 158,000 homeowners with more than 300,000 repair service plans, but only 41,000 of these represent HVAC-related plans. HomeServe stated the acquisition will help to increase its customer access in this market with a full suite of repair, maintenance and installation services.

“There’s nothing more exciting than seeing our company continue to grow by partnering with quality high-performing HVAC businesses,” said HomeServe North America CEO John Kitzie. “For 83 years, Geisel’s customers in northern Ohio have entrusted their homes to the company. Their shared commitment to high-quality customer service makes them a natural fit for our company.”