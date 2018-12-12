Stew Leonard’s seeks world record with XXL-sized cheese sculpture

Stew Leonard’s is trying to get itself into the Guinness Book of World Records with a seriously cheesy accomplishment. The grocery retailer is promoting a 3,462-pound cheddar cheese sculpture as the world’s single largest cheese sculpture.

Carved by artist Sara Kauffman out of a 4,000-pound block of cheddar cheese, the sculpture recreates Stew Leonard’s iconic customer service rock and its chiseled-in-stone reminder about how “the customer is always right.” The sculpture was carved in East Meadow, Long Island, and the cheese used in the creation came from more than 500 cows contributing 4,000 gallons of their milk.

The sculpture is now on display at Stew Leonard’s flagship store at 100 Westport Ave. in Norwalk. If certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, the work will take the honors of world’s largest cheese sculpture away from a 1,524-pound creation in 2015 by The Melt, a Los Angeles eatery.