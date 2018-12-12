State doubles number of medical marijuana dispensaries

Sites in Stamford and Westport are among nine new medical marijuana dispensaries to be approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Arrow Alternative Care #3 at 806 E. Main St. in Stamford and Bluepoint Wellness of Westport LLC at 1460 Post Road East join newly approved facilities in Groton, Meriden, Mansfield, Newington, Torrington, Windham and New Haven.

The approvals double the number of dispensaries in the state, and expands the county’s number to three; previously only Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut/D&B Wellness LLC in Bethel had been licensed by the DCP.

The department issued a request for applications at the beginning of 2018 for three to 10 new dispensaries. That request resulted in 73 applications.

The medical marijuana program in Connecticut has grown significantly since the last time new facility licenses were awarded in January 2016. At that time, there were 8,228 patients benefiting from the program; today, there are 30,448.

“This program has been thoughtfully expanded since the bill was signed in 2012 and medication became available to patients in 2014,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Originally, there were only 11 conditions that would qualify adults for medication, and there were very few patients. Today, there are 31 conditions for adults, eight for patients under 18, and over 1,000 certifying practitioners. This medication has improved the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients. We look forward to working with our partners as the program continues to expand.”

The selected dispensary facilities will receive their licenses upon payment of their license fee and submission of final documentation, which must occur within 14 days. After that, facilities will begin construction and will open as they become ready to serve patients.