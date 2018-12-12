Stamford Transportation Center receiving millions from fed, state for upgrades

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $9.16 million BUILD Transportation grant to fund improvements to the Stamford Transportation Center. The grant – which will be matched by $13.74 million in additional state money – will fund upgrades to five elevators and 17 escalators and enhancements to the internal circulation system.

According to Gov. Dannel Malloy, the investment will ensure the station can operate in a state of good repair for the next 25 years and beyond.

“The Stamford Transportation Center sees more than 8 million passengers per year,” Malloy said. “It is one of the busiest transit hubs in the nation and it is a vital connecting point for rail and bus commuters to and from Stamford. This funding will make critically important improvements to the interior of the station, helping to ensure that it remains best-in-class for years to come.”

The grant will be administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), with construction on the improvements expected to begin in 2019. In addition, and independent of that project, CTDOT has launched a multi-year improvement initiative that includes canopy, lighting, restroom and communications upgrades.

All together, the upgrades are designed to improve the reliability and speed of movement in the station, reduce the risk of severe delays, access impediments and injuries to travelers.

“This massive federal investment provides a major boon to rail access — and likely boost to ridership, as well as safety and comfort,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “Reliable escalators, elevators and lighting will transform this key transportation hub for travelers regionwide. It will spur economic growth and new jobs and reduce traffic congestion and pollution.”

“As both Connecticut and Stamford evolve, the need for a 21st century train station has become ever more evident,” Stamford Mayor David Martin said. “This grant is an important first step that will hopefully lead to further transformation of the station.”

BUILD Transportation grants replaced the pre-existing Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program. BUILD funding can support roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation.