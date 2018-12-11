Doyle Insurance Group buys Fairfield office building for $1.375M

The Doyle Insurance Group has bought an office building at 45 Sherman St. in Fairfield for $1.375 million, according to Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC. The insurer, which is leasing space in Southport, expects to move to Sherman Street within 60 days.

The primary building is a 2-story structure consisting of 4,558 gross square feet with a carriage house of 1,217 gross square feet collectively on 0.13 acres in a center designed business district zone.

“Changing from a tenant to a property owner demonstrates the firm’s commitment to being part of Fairfield’s vibrant business community,” said Angel, who represented the buyer.

Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein in Westport was the listing broker for seller Valor Investments LLC.