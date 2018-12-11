New study finds no expansion in Connecticut’s gig economy

Connecticut’s gig economy has shown no evidence of growth, according to a new report published by the state’s Department of Labor (DOL).

According to the latest edition of The Connecticut Economist Digest published by the DOL and the Department of Economic and Community Development, traditional payroll jobs are the largest source of earnings in the state’s economy. While no specific data tracking gig economy jobs exists, either in Connecticut or on a national level, the state cited the October level of payroll employment in the Current Employment Statistics being at 93 percent of the number employed in the Local Area Unemployment Statistics.

An increase in gig economy jobs, the DOL added, would create a divergence in the two data series, but no such disruption has been recorded. Futhermore, current trends suggest more opportunities for full-time work, which could lure away individuals involved in the temporary contracted opportunities of the gig economy sector.

“On one hand, the number of Connecticut workers who report they are working part time but would rather work full time is higher than it was before the 2007-2010 great recession, although down significantly from 2010,” stated Patrick J. Flaherty, assistant director of research at the DOL, who added that a large number of job postings within Connecticut “suggest there are many opportunities for workers who prefer a traditional payroll job.”