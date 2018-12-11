Darien Community Wellness pop-up extends stay at Noroton Heights plaza

Darien Community Wellness, a pop-up holistic and integrative wellness center at the Noroton Heights Shopping Plaza, is extending its stay into 2019.

Opening at the site in September – and originally scheduled to close in November – Darien Community Wellness offers holistic and integrative therapies, BEMER sessions, fitness classes, wellness workshops and modalities for all ages, needs and abilities. It is at 300 Heights Road, next to Heights Pizza, and is a joint venture of Allison Stolar, CEO of Inspire Train Fit, and Margarita Xistris of Darien Community Wellness.

BEMER, or Bio-Electric Magnetic Energy Regulation, is a medical technology that has been shown to improve blood flow, strengthen cardiac function and enhance the body’s nutrient and oxygen supply. Stolar and Xistris are planning to expand their BEMER team this next year.

On Dec. 13, the center will host a special “Ladies Night” Holiday Trunk Show from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participating vendors include Peach, Stella & Dot, Beautycounter, Sjalskincare, Kevin Dailey Images, and Inspire Train Fit.