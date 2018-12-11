Green Street Power begins construction on NY state’s largest community solar project

Stamford’s Green Street Power Partners has begun construction on a 5.544 megawatt solar project in New Windsor, New York – the largest community solar project in that state. Combined, the systems are expected to produce over 7,000,000 kWh annually and power more than 750 households in areas serviced by Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

“The future of solar is in community distributed generation, which is why we’ve taken an aggressive approach to expanding our community solar portfolio,” said Green Street Power CEO Scott Kerner. “We’re especially excited to be a part of the largest community solar project in the state of New York, as it contributes significantly to the state’s, as well as the country’s, renewable energy needs.”

Community solar provides renewable energy to residents who either do not own a home or do not have ideal conditions for a solar array onsite. The community solar program in New Windsor will run for 25 years, during which time it is expected to collectively provide over $2 million in savings to residents while displacing 140,657 tons of carbon.