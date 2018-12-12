Simone Development Cos. has closed on the 104 Corporate Park Drive office building in Harrison for $14 million, the latest step in its plan to create a pediatric ambulatory care center for Montefiore Medical Center in the building.

County property records show the deal, between an affiliate of the Ossining-based HistoGenetics and an affiliate company of Bronx-based Simone, was finalized Dec. 4.

In November, the Business Journal first reported Simone’s plan to renovate the 118,000-square-foot office building to create a four-level modern health care center that will be leased by Montefiore. Plans include: urgent care space; lab facilities; an imaging suite with MRI, CT, radiology and other technology; behavioral health offices; maternal fetal medicine; sports medicine; and a children’s evaluation and rehabilitation center. Negotiations are still underway for a cancer care center on the first floor.

The project would involve a 4,850-square-foot expansion of the building’s first floor to house a linear accelerator. Simone has also proposed construction of a three-level, 85,662-square-foot parking garage with 200 parking spots, bringing the property’s total to 495 spaces.

HistoGenetics bought the 104 Corporate Park Drive building, once home to Malcolm Pirnie Inc., for $7 million in 2012. The biotech company also bought its neighbor, the former Nokia home at 102 Corporate Park Drive, that same year for $12 million.

The town of Harrison must first sign off on a site plan and special-use exception for Simone’s proposed ambulatory care center. Simone presented its plans to the Harrison Planning Board at its Nov. 28 meeting. The board will hold a public hearing on the plans at its Dec. 18 meeting.