Simone Development buys 104 Corporate Park Drive building for $14 million

Ryan Deffenbaugh
Simone Development Cos. has closed on the 104 Corporate Park Drive office building in Harrison for $14 million, the latest step in its plan to create a pediatric ambulatory care center for Montefiore Medical Center in the building.

Simone Development
104 Corporate Park Drive. Photo by Bob Rozycki

County property records show the deal, between an affiliate of the Ossining-based HistoGenetics and an affiliate company of Bronx-based Simone, was finalized Dec. 4.

In November, the Business Journal first reported Simone’s plan to renovate the 118,000-square-foot office building to create a four-level modern health care center that will be leased by Montefiore. Plans include: urgent care space; lab facilities; an imaging suite with MRI, CT, radiology and other technology; behavioral health offices; maternal fetal medicine; sports medicine; and a children’s evaluation and rehabilitation center. Negotiations are still underway for a cancer care center on the first floor.

The project would involve a 4,850-square-foot expansion of the building’s first floor to house a linear accelerator. Simone has also proposed construction of a three-level, 85,662-square-foot parking garage with 200 parking spots, bringing the property’s total to 495 spaces.

HistoGenetics bought the 104 Corporate Park Drive building, once home to Malcolm Pirnie Inc., for $7 million in 2012. The biotech company also bought its neighbor, the former Nokia home at 102 Corporate Park Drive, that same year for $12 million.

The town of Harrison must first sign off on a site plan and special-use exception for Simone’s proposed ambulatory care center. Simone presented its plans to the Harrison Planning Board at its Nov. 28 meeting. The board will hold a public hearing on the plans at its Dec. 18 meeting.

