Mercy College announces ‘MercyManhattan’ rebrand and expansion

Dobbs Ferry’s Mercy College will expand and rebrand its Manahttan campus to a location at Herald Square.

The school’s midtown space, at 2 Herald Square, will grow to more than 95,000 square feet over the next two years, Mercy said in an announcement Dec. 5. The campus will be rebranded as MercyManhattan. Advertisements online and across train platforms will pitch the updated campus as “The ultimate location to reach your destination.”

The site will include more academic space, common areas, dormitories and courses. Mercy worked with landlord SL Green Realty to develop the concept at the Herald Square building on 34th Street.

Mercy College President Tim Hall said the expanded campus will open next fall. The building provides, he said, a “prominent entrance on 34th Street and customized space for academic programs, a welcoming student commons space with an internet café meets living room feel, and by 2020, a 130-bed dormitory of suites will be added.”

SL Green announced in a separate press release on Dec. 3 that Mercy had signed a 30-year leasehold condominium. The transaction expanded Mercy’s presence from 55,000 square feet to 95,370 square feet. The space is spread between the building’s third, fourth and seventh floors, along with a ground-floor entrance.

Mercy opened the Manhattan campus in 2002. The college noted the campus is is within a few blocks of 15 subway lines and a short walk to Penn Station and Grand Central.

Along with Dobbs Ferry, Mercy also offers courses through a campus in the Bronx and in Yorktown Heights.