Westmed opens Women’s Imaging and Ultrasound Suite in Greenwich

Westmed Medical Group has opened a new Women’s Imaging and Ultrasound Suite at its 644 West Putnam Ave. location in Greenwich.

The new imaging suite offers state-of-the art imaging in 2-D and 3-D mammography, bone density and ultrasound. Patients will be able to schedule those services online at westmedgroup.com/imaging or on a walk-in basis with a valid prescription.

Women will be able to visit Greenwich’s OB/GYN offices at the same location and benefit from same-day imaging.

In addition, Westmed has been awarded two 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Best Mobile Website (Platinum Award) and Best Patient Access and Convenience (Silver Award). Westmed was the only winner in its category of medical practice and outpatient facility for both awards.