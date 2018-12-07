New AI initiative pairs r4 Technologies with Cornell University

Ridgefield-based r4 Technologies Inc. has entered a partnership with Cornell University to collaborate on projects that will develop and apply artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to business and societal challenges.

The Cornell-r4 Applied AI Initiative will be co-chaired by Paul Breitenbach, founder and CEO of r4 Technologies, and Greg Morrisett, dean of computing and information science at Cornell, and will initially focus on “farm-to-table” challenges in the food industry while addressing problems related to consumer retail, supply chain management and forecasting.

The initiative will also consider broader societal challenges in optimizing the food chain to better align with predicted local demand patterns.

“What makes this partnership unique is that it’s not just theoretical,” said Breitenbach. “It’s about the actual application of AI at scale – for business, for education and for social good. Together, we will deliver real-world results for business. And all future Cornellians will lead the new world they enter as AI natives, which will make them unique. This is Cornell University embracing its mission of ‘any student, any study’ for the next 100 years.”