Newtown health and wellness company Advanced Rejuvenation Therapy has rebranded as bioRestore to reflect its expansion of products and services from a women-only customer base to one involving both sexes.

Moving forward, bioRestore will offer products and services including male and female hormone replacement, weight loss and other age-management services. All of the firm’s medications are prescribed by a board-certified, state-licensed prescriber.

“Our new name bioRestore simply means to ‘restore life,’ which we felt was more consistent with our primary objective – helping clients restore and protect body function through the restoration of specific substances,” Clinician/Nurse Practitioner Vin Penry said. “Our move came at the perfect time as our business is growing and we needed the room to expand our services to both men and women.”