Owl Cyber Defense relocates HQ from Ridgefield to Danbury

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions LLC is moving its headquarters from 38A Grove St. in Ridgefield to a larger space at 42 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury.

The company, which specializes in data diode network cybersecurity products, stated its new headquarters features advanced development labs and secure facilities for government projects. The company added that it is planning to hire new employees based in other markets and will introduce products that address the security needs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing services.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this move,” said Chief Operating Officer Sal Morlando. “Our recent growth has put us in a position where we needed to significantly expand capacity to meet increased production demands. We are looking forward to using this new space to drive Owl’s next phase of growth and evolution.”