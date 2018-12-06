The College of New Rochelle honors legacy of Rosa Parks

The legacy of civil rights activist Rosa Parks was honored Nov. 29 when The College of New Rochelle (CNR) celebrated the expansion of its Rosa Parks Campus in Harlem. There was a ribbon cutting for a new $21,000-squaqre-foot building at 313 W. 125 St. The campus is named for the woman who, in 1955, refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man and move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Today marks another important milestone in The College of New Rochelle’s long history in Harlem that has seen thousands of women and men from this community earn their college degrees,’’ said CNR President William Latimer. “There is no doubt that education has the power to change lives, families and whole communities. And we are honored to have the opportunity to further strengthen and enrich this vibrant Harlem community through the new, expanded Rosa Parks Campus.”

When CNR opened its Harlem location in 1981, it was the only four-year college to have a presence there. In 1987, CNR received approval from New York state to establish the Harlem extension as a campus and classes moved into one floor of the new Studio Museum on 125th Street. On Sept. 15, 1987, the campus was officially named in honor Rosa Parks, who attended the dedication ceremony.

More than 5,000 women and men have earned their college degrees at CNR’s Rosa Parks Campus.