XFL announces cities and stadiums for 2020 debut

The newly relaunched XFL has unveiled the eight cities and stadiums that will host the professional football league’s debut in February 2020.

The New York area will be represented by a team playing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Other cities and stadiums include Dallas and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas; Houston and the city’s TDECU Stadium; Los Angeles and StubHub Center in Carson, California; St. Louis and the city’s The Dome at America’s Center; Seattle and the city’s CenturyLink Field; Tampa Bay and the City’s Raymond James Stadium; and Washington, D.C., and the city’s Audi Field. The team names and personnel have yet to be announced.

The league is owned by Vince McMahon, CEO at Stamford-headquartered WWE, and he used a press conference to insist the XFL will focus strictly on football and not enable the political protests that created controversy in the NFL.

“As far as our league is concerned, it will have nothing with politics,” he said. “And absolutely nothing to do with social issues. We’re there to play football.”