Lamont names Bridgewater executive as chief of staff

Gov.-elect Ned Lamont has tapped a Westport hedge fund executive to be his chief of staff.

Ryan Drajewicz is a senior management associate at Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio. Drajewicz, who is 39 years old, took a leave of absence from the company to serve on Lamont’s transition team. Prior to joining Bridgewater in 2010, he worked for eight years as deputy chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd.

“He learned the art of politics at the knee of the master, Chris Dodd,” said Lamont in announcing the appointment.

Lamont also named Melissa McCaw to lead the state’s Office of Policy and Management. McCaw, who is also 39, is a Norwalk native who served for the past three years as the CFO and budget director for the city of Hartford. Prior to that, she worked for nearly seven years as budget director at the University of Hartford.