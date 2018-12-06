Cory Gubner, most of RHYS real estate firm join Newmark Knight Frank

Cory Gubner, founder, president and CEO of Stamford commercial real estate firm RHYS, and most of his team have joined Newmark Knight Frank in that firm’s Stamford office.

Gubner has more than 30 years of experience serving commercial real estate clients and has overseen transactions with an aggregate value of several billion dollars.

“We are thrilled to have Cory and his team come to NKF to expand our presence in the Connecticut and Westchester markets,” said NKF Executive Vice President James Ritman. “They bring with them decades of experience across all platforms and we look forward to leveraging our industry expertise with the new team.”

Along with Gubner, who was named executive managing director at NKF, RHYS Executive Vice President and Partner Christian Bangert is joining NKF as managing director.

Also making the move are RHYS Directors Alex Haendler and Sam Chambers and Associate Director Jon Conway – who will retain those titles at NKF – and Thomas Gardner and Amber Hinlicky, who will respectively provide financial analysis and administrative support to the team.

“I was attracted to its entrepreneurial nature and management style that allows us the freedom to build business organically both regionally and nationally,” Gubner, who founded RHYS in 2009, said of NKF. “This is a win for our clients, as my team and I will be able to provide a deeper and far more comprehensive level of service and coverage for each and every prospect.”