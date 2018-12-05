Tech Air, a Danbury-headquartered distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, acquired Scully Welding Supply Corp. and Scully Propane Service Corp., based in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

Scully services the greater-Philadelphia region with residential and commercial propane, industrial gases, and welding supplies, as well as installation and repair services. The terms of the transactions were not made public, and the acquisition is the 27th add-on acquisition for Tech Air since it was bought by the private equity firm CI Capital in 2011.

“Since its founding in 1947, Scully has built and expanded its services in a key commercial region of the country,” said Myles Dempsey Jr., CEOfficer of Tech Air. “We welcome the team to Tech Air and look forward to sharing success as we continue to build our business together.”