Amulet Capital Partners LP, a Greenwich-based private equity investment firm focused on the health care sector, has acquired OPEN Health, a British multidisciplinary health

communications and market access group with locations in the U.K., U.S. and Dubai. The financial terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

Amulet plans to merge OPEN Health with its existing portfolio company, Peloton Advantage, a provider of medical communications services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. David Rowley, CEO at OPEN Health, will continue in his position and will be supported by Sandy Royden, co-founder of OPEN Health, and Carolyn S. Clark and Michael J. McLaughlin, the co-founders of Peloton.

“This is a transformational merger creating attractive pathways for growth for both Peloton and OPEN Health,” said Ramsey Frank, partner and co-founder of Amulet Capital Partners. “We look forward to supporting the combined team’s efforts to offer personalized solutions to biopharmaceutical clients across a range of medical affairs, commercial, health economics outcomes research, real-world evidence and market access functions.”