Four-building Bridgeport multifamily portfolio sells for $3.6M

A multifamily property portfolio in Bridgeport consisting of four buildings totaling 52 units was sold by LP Management for $3.6 million to a private investment group based in New Haven.

The properties in the portfolio are 697-709 Hallett St. (12 units), 708-710 Hallett Str. (10 units), 727-737 Hallett St. (13 units) and 776-784 Hallett St. (17 units). All four buildings are brick walk-ups built between 1900 and 1930.

“This sale is continued evidence that there is a strong investor demand for Bridgeport due to its relative value in proximity to New York City,” said Matt Cawley, senior director at United Multi Family, the brokerage that represented the seller and procured the buyer.