State senate GOP counsel Michael Cronin fired over financial misdeeds

State Senate Republican leader Len Fasano has fired his chief counsel, Michael Cronin, following the latter’s admission to having misappropriated what was termed “tens of thousands of dollars” from a Senate Republican caucus political action committee.

Cronin was the treasurer of the Senate Republican Leadership Committee, one of three Senate GOP caucus PACs. After receiving vendor complaints about unpaid bills, Fasano reportedly confronted Cronin, who upon admitting to the theft agreed to report his misdeeds to Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane. Kane’s office has opened a criminal investigation of the matter.

“Upon learning this information, the Senate Republican Office immediately terminated attorney Cronin,” according to a statement issued by Senate Republicans. “This severe breach of trust is both shocking and deeply upsetting. With his termination, our caucus has ceased all ties with attorney Cronin.”

Fasano said that the missing money, donated to help Republicans Senate candidates’ campaigns in the November elections, would be returned by the party, and that Cronin had promised to make restitution.

“Mike has taken full responsibility for these issues,” said attorney Ross Garber of Hartford law firm Shipman & Goodwin, whom Cronin has hired to represent him. “He is cooperating with authorities and is committed to ensuring that all donor funds are accounted for and fully restored.”

The Senate Republican Leadership Committee PAC reported raising $130,167 and spending $113,265 as of Oct. 28 in support of Republican candidates for the state Senate.