Lupe’s Drug Store in Fairfield closes after 64 years

Lupe’s Drug Store, a staple of Fairfield’s business community since 1954, is shutting down on Dec. 5.

A single-unit family-run business at 2035 Black Rock Turnpike, Lupe’s Drug Store was part of the Health Mart network of independently owned and operated pharmacies. Customer prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy across the street.

Lupe’s is the third family-owned business in Fairfield to announce its closure this fall. Shaw Jewelers at 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off posted it was going out of business in October, while J. Albertson Johnson Jewelers at 1957 Black Rock Turnpike said it was closing in November.