Madison Approach Staffing assists 30 Westhab clients

Thirty clients of Westhab, which provides employment support services as well as housing for those in need, are being selected to receive a “kickstart” on the road to a career through help from Madison Approach Staffing based in Elmsford.

The staffing company, which places temporary and permanent employees with businesses as well as offering other employment-related services, will be providing the selected Westhab clients with the tools they need to overcome a barrier to employment, select a career, or change a career. Westhab clients have been encouraged to apply to participate in the “30 Kickstarts” campaign.

Madison Approach has been working on the program with other businesses and organizations, such as Atlantic Westchester HVAC Solutions, Business Council of Westchester, ConEdison Clean Energy Businesses, KVL Audio Visual Services, Robison Oil, Strategy Leaders Business Consulting and Pace Productions, Inc