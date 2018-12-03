Green Ossining names 12 businesses to new partnership

Green Ossining, a community-based environmental resource organization, has named the owners of 12 businesses to its newly created Sustainability Partnership.

Partnership members are committed to reducing energy usage, eliminating or cutting back on single-use materials, reducing solid waste, relying on organic or locally sourced ingredients and “focusing on the community’s overall well-being epitomizing the concept of ‘doing well by doing good,’” according to a statement.

The business owners are:

Tom Deacon , founder of Fable farm;

, founder of Fable farm; Laurie Gershgorn , chef and owner of Good Choice Kitchen;

, chef and owner of Good Choice Kitchen; Kathryn and Luis Corena , owners of First Village Coffee;

and , owners of First Village Coffee; Roger Mason and Leah DiSisto , chefs and owners of Basta restaurant;

and , chefs and owners of Basta restaurant; Olga Bonilla , chef and owner of Los Abuelos restaurant;

, chef and owner of Los Abuelos restaurant; Jon Zeltsman and Miriam Haas , owners of Down to Earth Markets;

and , owners of Down to Earth Markets; David and Lynn Schofield , owners of SBS printing and shipping;

and , owners of SBS printing and shipping; Scott Ryan , co-founder of 6 Degrees of Separation Restaurant and Brewery;

, co-founder of 6 Degrees of Separation Restaurant and Brewery; Eric Gearity and Matt Curtin , co-owners of Sing Sing Kill Brewery;

and , co-owners of Sing Sing Kill Brewery; Sharon Rowe , founder of Ecobags;

, founder of Ecobags; Elmer Oliveros , chef and co-owner of Brother’s Fish & Chips; and

, chef and co-owner of Brother’s Fish & Chips; and Barbara Sarbin, founder and educational program director of Something Good in the World.

The partnership said in a statement that it and its members will serve as a resource for other Ossining businesses seeking to learn more about “the practical benefits of environmentally sustainable methods that can be applied to their individual enterprises.”

“Doing the right thing for the environment often means you’re doing the right thing for your bottom line,” village Mayor Victoria Gearity said. “Many local business owners get that. The Green Ossining Sustainability Partnership is a great way for those forward-thinking business owners to get some extra thanks from local patrons, while inspiring more businesses to follow their lead.”

Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg said, “Green Ossining has truly helped our community focus on sustainability in a meaningful way. The Sustainability Partnership gets down to brass tacks in terms of simple steps any business can take to be an environmental steward. Our younger generation tends to recognize these attitudes and patronizes businesses who share their vision for a lasting and green future.”