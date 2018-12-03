Yonkers named seventh safest U.S. city, Bridgeport ranks 80th

A new survey from WalletHub has named Yonkers among the 10 safest U.S. cities. Across the border in Fairfield County, Bridgeport was ranked as the nation’s 80th safest city.

WalletHub analyzed 184 cities in a 39-item data set ranging from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality. Yonkers ranked seventh in the nation for overall safety, as well as ranking in second place for WalletHub’s “home and community safety” category and fifth place and fifth for fewest traffic fatalities per capita. Yonkers was the sole Westchester city to make the WalletHub list.

Bridgeport scored a 16th place ranking for the “Natural Disaster Risk” category in the data analysis, but sank to 170th place in the “financial safety” category. Bridgeport was one of two Connecticut cities to make the list, with New Haven scoring a 79th place ranking for overall safety.