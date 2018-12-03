Anne Hathaway sells Westport mansion at $90K loss

Anne Hathaway might be a reigning star in the Hollywood film orbit, but in the Westport real estate market she left town with a $90,000 loss.

According to a Variety report, the Academy Award-winning actress and her actor-producer husband Adam Shulman sold their 4,600-square-foot Westport mansion dubbed “CompoBello” at 292 Compo Road South in an off-market deal valued at $2.7 million. The couple bought the 5-bedroom/5.5-bathroom property in 2017 for $2.79 million.

It is not clear why Hathaway and Shulman sold the property so suddenly and were willing to vacate while sustaining a loss. However, they will not be lacking for a roof over their heads: the couple owns properties in Los Angeles and New York City, and are reportedly looking for another Gold Coast residence in lower Fairfield County.