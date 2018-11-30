Home Latest News New Rochelle’s The Printhouse apartments seeks retailers for early 2019 opening

Ryan Deffenbaugh
A rendering of The Printhouse.

The Printhouse, an apartment building set open early next year in downtown New Rochelle, is seeking retailers for about 3,000 square feet of space.

Commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has been named excusing leasing agent for the ground-floor retail space at 71-unit apartment building at 165 Huguenot St.

Developer Megalith Capital Management and partner East & Hudson broke ground in August 2017 on the 6-story building, which will have a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The apartment name is an homage to the site’s previous occupant, Lloyd Machinery Ltd., which sold and serviced graphic arts machinery in a since-razed office building.

The apartments and ground-floor retail will be next door to Trump Plaza and across the street from the New Roc City Entertainment Complex. The building will also be a roughly 5-minute walk to New Rochelle’s Transit Center, which offers access to Metro-North and Amtrak trains.

“We are excited to take part in the revitalization of downtown New Rochelle,” said Sam Sidhu, founder and CEO of Megalith Capital Management in a statement. “We  believe The Printhouse is uniquely positioned in its proximity to transportation and the downtown retail corridor.”

