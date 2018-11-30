Gridiron Capital sells QSI to Cushman & Wakefield

New Canaan private investment firm Gridiron Capital LLC is selling Quality Solutions Inc., a leading asset light facilities management provider, to real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Wichita-based QSI will expand Cushman’s facility management capabilities across North American markets. QSI offers facilities maintenance and managed services in more than 75 trades to 110,000-plus locations across various end markets through 50,000 vendors.

Gridiron Capital originally invested in QSI in 2012 and partnered with the company to build a scalable operating platform and expand its service offering and geographic presence to accelerate growth.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all applicable antitrust approvals.