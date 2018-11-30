Stamford Zoning Board has approved the construction of a 3-story, 67,220-square-foot self-storage facility at 11 Leon Place.

Empire Storage LLC, which received a zoning change from industrial to mixed-use design last year, had originally sought to add housing to the 1-acre parcel, but changed those plans in the face of public opposition.

Empire now plans to offer 470 self-storage units at the facility. It will also undertake work to improve the area’s streetscape.

Construction is expected to begin by year’s end.