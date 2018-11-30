Access Health CT adds enrollment fair in Stamford

Access Health CT is adding a pair of enrollment fairs, one of which will be in Stamford, to further encourage people to acquire health insurance coverage for 2019 before AHCT’s open enrollment period ends.

The Stamford event will be held at the UConn Stamford Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 – the last day of the open enrollment period. The other enrollment fair will take place at the Lyceum Conference Center in Hartford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 8.

After open enrollment ends, consumers can sign up for 2019 coverage only if they have a qualifying life event, such as loss of insurance, marriage or the birth of a child.

“We want to make sure more residents have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with Certified Enrollment Specialists and Brokers to enroll or re-enroll in health care coverage,” said AHCT Director of Marketing Andrea Ravitz. “We are seeing over 100 people attending each of our fairs because they are a great way to get free in-person help on Saturdays.”