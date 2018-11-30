Brad N. Nieland named to run Berkley Accident and Health

Greenwich-headquartered W. R. Berkley Corp. has hired Brad N. Nieland as president and

CEO of Berkley Accident and Health. Nieland succeeds Christopher C. Brown, who joined the company as president in 2009 and will become its chairman.

Nieland was previously vice president at Sun Life Financial, a Windsor, Connecticut-based provider of accident and health insurance. Before that, he worked for 11 years at Cigna, leaving as director of the due diligence program. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in actuarial science and statistics from the University of Northern Iowa, is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries with a specialization in health care and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Berkley Accident and Health underwrites accident and health insurance and reinsurance products in the medical stop loss, managed care, special risk and group captive markets.