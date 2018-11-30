Xerox promotes Suzan Morno-Wade to executive vice president

Xerox Corp. has named Suzan Morno-Wade as executive vice president and chief human

resources officer. In this position, she will serve on the Norwalk-headquartered company’s executive committee and report to Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin.

Morno-Wade joined Xerox in 2016 as vice president of Total Rewards, where she was responsible for the company’s global compensation and benefits function. Prior to working for Xerox, Morno-Wade was vice president of compensation for Hess Corp., director of benefits and compensation for Quantum Corp. and assistant manager of compensation and training at Mitsubishi Electronics USA.

“Suzan’s global human resources expertise is critical to our company as we reinvigorate the innovation engine, ensuring that we have the best people with the right capabilities, leadership skills, and culture to bring our vision to life,” said Visentin.