Gilded Age New Rochelle waterfront mansion All View sells for $16 million

All View, a waterfront mansion in New Rochelle built for the Gilded Age fetched a record-breaking $16 million in an exchange earlier this month.

Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty announced the deal Nov. 27 for 116 Premium Point in New Rochelle. The price, according to the announcement, marks a record for a property in the Mamaroneck School District.

The 3-acre property is at the end of a jut of land on the Long Island Sound near Echo Island. The home is known as All View for its vistas of the sound that extend to the New York City skyline.

The 23,000-square-foot estate was built in 1890, tied to recognizable names from the Gilded Age. The home was built for Charles Oliver Iselin, an American banker and yachtsman. The home was designed by Stanford White of influential Gilded Age firm McKim, Mead and White, responsible for the Boston Public Library and renovations of the east and west wings of the White House. Famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted originally designed the grounds.

The home has 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, along with nine fireplaces, a movie theater and four kitchens. Add to that a private beach, mosaic glass pool and hot tub, basketball court and boat dock.

In the 1980s, the late Nigerian billionaire and former U.N. Ambassador Antonio Deinde Fernandez bought the property and added wings to each side. The property sold in 2012 to the most recent owners, who completed an extensive restoration on the home, according to the announcement.

Mimi Magarelli of Sotheby’s Larchmont brokerage represented the buyer. The listing broker was Louise Phillips Forbes of Halstead Real Estate.