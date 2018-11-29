Stamford investor urges Saks owner to sell off stores

Jonathan Litt, founder and CIO of Stamford’s Land & Buildings Investment Management, is demanding the sale of the Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor brands by the Hudson’s Bay Co., the Canadian company that owns them.

In a sharply worded letter to HBC shareholders, Litt also asked HBC to make new board

appointments, saying the company’s shares are undervalued, which he maintained adds to the stores’ underperformance and mismanagement. Ultimately, the letter said, HBC should sell off its retail investments in favor of operating as a real estate company.

“HBC’s board has an appalling track record, overseeing more than C$2 billion (about $1.51 billion) of shareholder value destruction with a 60 percent share price decline over the last three years,” Litt wrote.

Litt, whose Land & Buildings owned a stake of nearly 5 percent in the company as of July 2017 – it has not publicly updated that figure – has been critical of HBC’s management in the past. In a June letter to shareholders, which also recommended exploring a sale of its retail holdings, Litt expressed concern over HBC Executive Chairman Richard Baker’s $54.8 million pay package.

HBC did not comment on Litt’s latest letter.