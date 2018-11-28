Harry & David pop-up opens at The Westchester

Gourmet-gift purveyor Harry & David has opened a seasonal holiday pop-up store at The Westchester on Level 2 across from The GAP. It will remain open until January.

“It’s become a tradition for Harry & David to open a pop-up for the holidays at The Westchester and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Paula Kelliher, director of marketing for The Westchester. “Gifts are top of mind for all our guests and Harry & David is ready to help everyone entertain and host friends and family at home this season.”

Additional newcomers include Select Comfort and Sammy + Nat, a new pop-up that features its collection of baby and child clothing and unique games and toys from all over the world.

Harry & David, which operates 40 year-round retail locations nationwide, is part of the 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. family of brands. Harry & David, which is based in southern Oregon, was established in 1934. It owns and operates 20 orchards that have peaches, Bosc pears and Royal Riviera pears.