Stephen Fromm named vice chairman at TigerRisk Partners

TigerRisk Partners LLC, a Stamford-headquartered adviser to the global insurance and

reinsurance industries, has hired Stephen Fromm as vice chairman of TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory.

In his new job, Fromm will act as a senior investment banker focusing on insurance industry mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and strategic advice. He will be based at the company’s New York City office.

Fromm was previously a senior adviser with Star Mountain Capital, an asset management firm focused on small and midsize businesses. Prior to that, he was managing director and vice chairman of financial institutions investment banking at Deutsche Bank, as well as managing director and head of North American insurance investment banking at Citigroup.