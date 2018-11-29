Maplewood Senior Living to offer Live Living Network programming

Maplewood Senior Living, a Westport-headquartered provider of luxury senior residences, will begin offering live and interactive educational and entertainment programming from the Live Living Network in its communities.

According to the company, The Live Living Network content includes interactive programming with museums, zoos, aquariums, art and historical sites, performing arts groups and other nonprofits. The debut programming is scheduled for Nov. 29 and will feature a live and interactive stream with the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, for a presentation on manatees. Future presentations will include the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, the National D-Day Memorial in Virginia and the National Blues Museum in St. Louis.

“Maplewood looks to new innovations to better increase engagement and social connectedness for our residents,” said Brian Geyser, vice president of clinical innovation and population health at Maplewood Senior Living. “The Live Living Network has a unique approach that allows us to bring novel and interesting programs to our residents. The cross section of the advanced interactive technology and stimulating programing is appealing to our residents, especially those who might be limited in their mobility.”