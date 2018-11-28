Angel Commercial announces potpourri of leasing deals around county

Southport-based commercial real estate firm Angel Commercial has announced major transactions in all three of the top commercial real estate market sectors: office, retail and industrial.

In the office sector, Patrick Fratellone has leased 2,160 square feet of medical office space at 1817 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. Angel Commercial represented the landlord, ­1817 Black Rock Turnpike LLC, in the transaction.

In addition, Nathan Accounting Group LLC has leased 1,696 square feet at Tide Mill Landing, 2425 Post Road in Southport. Angel Commercial Senior Vice President Brett A. Sherman was the sole broker in the transaction. Headquartered in Avon, Nathan Accounting provides tax, accounting, bookkeeping and business-consulting services.

On the retail side, the Post Road Dry Cleaners signed a long-term lease for 2,393 square feet at the Fairfield Shopping Center at 909 Post Road next to Jenny Craig. It recently moved its store from the Rings End Plaza. Angel Commercial was the sole broker in the transaction.

Also, Coastal CT Design LLC (dba AR Workshop) has leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at the Fairfield Shopping Center at 869 Post Road. Angel Commercial President Jon Angel represented the landlord, Post Benson Corp. AR Workshop is a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom home decor from raw materials. Angel noted that the Fairfield spot is the company’s first Connecticut location.

In addition, Shiraz Choudhary of Rocky Hill bought a freestanding retail building on 0.2-acre at 730 Brooklawn Ave. in Fairfield for $500,000 from Osprey Properties LLC of Denver. Angel Commercial Vice President Ron Agababian was the sole broker in the transaction.

In the industrial sector, First Light Energy Inc. has leased 37 Eastern Steel Road in Milford. Angel represented both the tenant and the landlord, Connors Properties LLC. First Light Energy is a renewable energy firm that helps residential and corporate customers reduce their electrical energy consumption and carbon footprint through advanced, turnkey solar energy systems.