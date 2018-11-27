Norwalk’s Direct Wines in deal to provide rock star-inspired vino

Norwalk’s Direct Wines is partnering with Virgin Wines on a new line of rock star-inspired adult beverages.

The introductory 12-bottle offer includes Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon, KISS Malbec and a special red blend inspired by The Police, alongside wines from California, Washington, Italy, Spain and Argentina. The wines are being introduced via a quarterly club membership.

Direct Wines partners with licensed retailers and national brands to deliver product direct to the home. As a third-party provider, Direct Wines provides professional services to licensed wine retailers across the U.S. Those include access to national brands, marketing planning, and execution, logistics support for distribution management and customer service.

A “greatest hits” collection of the new wine line is $79.99. Consumers can also listen to customized playlists for all wines on Spotify or at virginwines.com/music.