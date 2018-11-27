Ex-Shelton bookkeeper sentenced to prison for embezzlement

Miriam Dubay, a bookkeeper who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $326,000 from a small Shelton family-owned business, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Dubay, a former Shelton resident who now resides in Purcellville, Virginia, defrauded her employer from April 2010 to October 2016 by writing checks on company check stock made out to “cash” while forging the check signatures by hand or with an improperly obtained signature stamp. During this period, she forged 168 separate checks totaling $239,851.68 and either cashed them or deposited them in her personal bank account. She also stole and pocketed 103 customer cash payments that totaled $86,279.

Dubay, who pleaded guilty in June to one count of wire fraud, was ordered by the court to make full restitution to her former employer, who was not publicly identified. She is free on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to prison on Jan. 16.