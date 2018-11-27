Jerry Springer returning to Stamford with ‘Judge Jerry’ show

One of the guiltiest pleasures of daytime television is returning to Stamford with a new program that, ironically, is based on the question of guilt and innocence.

Jerry Springer, whose eponymous talk show was produced at NBCUniversal’s Stamford Media Center from 2009 through June 2018, is returning to television with “Judge Jerry,” a syndicated court show that is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2019. According to a report in Variety, NBCUniversal Television Distribution will distribute the hourlong program, which is expected to be picked up by most of stations that carried Springer’s long-running show.

NBCUniversal stated that “Judge Jerry” will “render a verdict with a fair yet firm hand and always leave litigants with a dose of classic Springer wisdom,” with production before a live audience at NBCUniversal’s Stamford Media Center. For Springer, whose earlier talk show was infamous for on-stage fisticuffs among its dysfunctional subjects, the new format brings a degree of intellectual respect that eluded him during his previous daytime television production.

“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” the 74-year-old Springer said. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”