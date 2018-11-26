The Kennedy Center along with its co-sponsors will be holding an educational community forum on “Down Syndrome and Alzheimer’s Disease: What the Future Holds,” on Nov. 29 at the organization’s 39 Lindeman Drive location in Trumbull.

During the social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., informational tables will be hosted by the following five sponsors: Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, Sacred Heart University College of Health Profession, Fairfield University School of Graduate Studies, Down Syndrome Association of CT, and Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter as well as The Kennedy Center.

The second part of the evening will feature a keynote address by Dr. Gerard Kerins. This event is also planned in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Kennedy Center’s Norma F. Pfriem Alzheimer’s Center at Faust Hall. The center remains the only adult day program in Connecticut supporting individuals with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.

Kerins will discuss the relatively recent phenomenon that people with Down syndrome are now living into their 60s and 70s. As persons live longer, another phenomenon has occurred. People with Down syndrome are developing Alzheimer’s disease at a staggering rate. This presentation will address the complexities of supporting individuals with Down syndrome showing signs of dementia and examine issues of assessment, diagnosis, treatment, care and resources for professionals and caregivers.

This event is open to families/guardians; caregivers; professionals and paraprofessionals caring for adults with Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome and other individuals with dementia; students entering the fields of nursing, physical, occupational, speech and language therapies; human service students

For more information and preregistration, contact Wendy Bloch, administrator of program and business development at 203-332-4535 ext.227 or wbloch@kennedyctr.org.