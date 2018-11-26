Municipalities in Westchester County will share more than $10 million in state funding for nine clean water projects.

The money is part of $270 million that New York has allocated statewide toward water infrastructure. The grants are funded through the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and Intermunicipal Grant programs. Last year, the state Legislature passed the Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017, which dedicated $2.5 billion for water quality protection efforts across New York.

Westchester initiatives to receive funding in the latest announcement include:

About $440,000 toward a $1.8 million effort in Bronxville , the second phase of sewer and manhole improvements.

Just under $295,000 toward a $3.2 million project improving a sewer district in Cortlandt.

About $4.8 million toward a $12.1 million project in Greenburgh to connect the town's Rumbrook and Knollwood pumping stations.

The town of New Castle will receive just under $460,000 in state funds to support $1.8 million in planned clean water infrastructure improvements in Chappaqua.

The state will provide the village of Port Chester about $316,000 toward $1.3 million in sewer improvements.

Rye will also receive state funding toward sewer improvements. There, state grants will cover about $490,000 of the $1.95 million project cost.

Westchester Joint Water Works, the nonprofit public benefit corporation that provides water to Mamaroneck, Harrison and parts of New Rochelle and Rye, will receive $1.98 million toward a $3.3 million improvement project on a pump station in Larchmont.

The county will receive $1.2 million toward a $9.3 million improvement project at its wastewater plant in Yonkers.

. White Plains will receive $226,000 toward $904,000 in planned sewer improvements.

A map of the projects funded throughout the state is available here.