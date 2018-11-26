Reka and Zeya, the Amur tiger twins born at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport in November 2017, are getting a new home for their first birthday.

Gregg Dancho, the zoo’s director, announced the receipt of a $1 million donation from a new foundation created by Pamela Hope Kochiss-Werth, a longtime zoo supporter who previously offered philanthropic gifts via the Werth Family Foundation. The donation will finance the creation of a new enclosure for the Amur tigers. Dancho said that the zoo is seeking matching donations, adding that “there’s no donation too small.”

“The existing tiger habitat was built several decades ago and has been on our wish list to expand and renovate,” Dancho said. “Our intention is to create a habitat more in keeping with 21st century accredited zoo standards.”