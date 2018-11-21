Greenwich survey finds generally satisfied residents

Greenwich’s biennial resident satisfaction survey found general satisfaction with the town and the services it provides.

Overall, the results of the 2018 survey showed increases in several key areas:

General satisfaction with town services, overall value of tax dollars, local police protection, services provided by the fire department and quality of education provided by public schools had higher means in 2018 than in 2016 and 2014.

Mean ratings for the time, accuracy, helpfulness and information of the Building Inspection Division and the Planning and Zoning Department all experienced strong increases in 2018 over 2016.

The Parks and Recreation Department saw strong increases in mean values across the areas of time, accuracy and helpfulness in obtaining a Park Pass.

Across the Highway Division results, the largest increase in mean value was in prioritizing projects that are important to residents.

The survey was conducted by Cromwell-based GreatBlue Research Inc. through a randomized, statistically significant telephone survey. The survey, first conducted in 2014, is administered every two years to track changes in satisfaction and inform Greenwich’s service improvement efforts. For 2018, the survey sample size was 400. Phone calls were made to a mixture of landline and cellphones to Greenwich residents over the age of 18.

There were some demographic differences among respondents: Residents aged 18-39 provided a higher mean for the overall value of tax dollars than residents aged 40-64 and 65-plus. Residents aged 65 and over provided a higher mean score for quality of public education compared to residents aged 18-39.

“Departments use the feedback to focus improvement efforts,” First Selectman Peter Tesei said. “The resident satisfaction survey is an important tool for budgeting and to continually enrich the services we provide.”

The full detailed 2018 Resident Satisfaction Survey report can be viewed here.