Pair of Stamford breweries collaborate on sour IPA

In their first collaboration, Stamford’s Half Full Brewery and Lock City Brewing have joined forces to produce “Welcome to Fabulous Stam Vegas,” a sour IPA.

“Since our breweries are both here in Stamford, it was only natural for our first collaboration brew to be with each other,” said Half Full founder Conor Horrigan. “Half Full and Lock City are both incredibly invested in seeing Stamford grow as a craft beer-centric community, but to also to grow and learn from each other.”

The brew is described as “a hazy, juicy beer with flavors of tropical fruit, lemon zest with a slightly tart finish at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume.”

Welcome to Fabulous Stam Vegas is available at Half Full Brewery in draft and cans, with limited draft distribution only throughout Connecticut after that.