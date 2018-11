Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has arranged a total of $3.48 million in refinancing for three multifamily properties totaling 62 units in Bridgeport.

The properties are Park Avenue Apartments, 858-860 & 866-872 Park Ave.; Marble Edge Apartments, 2646 Fairfield Ave.; and Main & Federal Apartments, 2445 Main St.

Robert Noeldechen of Marcus & Millichap’s New Haven office, who led the refinance, said the firm delivered an interest rate that was over 10 basis points lower than at application.